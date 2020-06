Amenities

1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard. Two Carport Spaces And Detached Garage Or Can Be Used As Storage. Landscaped Front And Backyard. Backyard Has Multiple Trees Such As: Avocado, Pecan, Pomegranate, Almond, Walnut, Loquat, Olive, Tangerine, And Orange. Small Outside Dogs Okay With Prior Approval And Pet Deposit. No Cats Please.

Includes: Yard Care

Schools: Golden Oak, Valley Oak, And Golden West



No Cats Allowed



