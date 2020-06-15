Amenities

4124 Constellation Available 07/01/20 3bd/2ba home in Vandenberg Village - Available soon! 4124 Constellation Rd single story 3bd/2ba home. (tenants out 5/16/2020--more pictures at that time.) Close to the Cabrillo HIgh School, close to Buena Vista Elementary and close to VAFB.



Monthly rent is $2000.00, security deposit is $2100.00, so total move in cost= $4100.00. We are seeking a 1 yr lease contract.Tenants must be able to show proof of income totaling 3 times the monthly rent, pass a criminal background, have good credit and provide proof of social security number and picture ID. All tenants are required to carry and maintain renters insurance and be able to provide proof. No smokers.



Property will be available to view after tenants move out.



Julie Maglinte

Realtor and Property Manager

DRE#01919595

Ebbert's Heritage Real Estate

104 South C Street, Suite C

Lompoc, Ca 93436

805-740-1909



Lynn White, Broker

DRE 00695200



