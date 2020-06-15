All apartments in Vandenberg Village
4124 Constellation
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4124 Constellation

4124 Constellation Road · (805) 740-1909
Location

4124 Constellation Road, Vandenberg Village, CA 93436

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4124 Constellation · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Amenities

4124 Constellation Available 07/01/20 3bd/2ba home in Vandenberg Village - Available soon! 4124 Constellation Rd single story 3bd/2ba home. (tenants out 5/16/2020--more pictures at that time.) Close to the Cabrillo HIgh School, close to Buena Vista Elementary and close to VAFB.

Monthly rent is $2000.00, security deposit is $2100.00, so total move in cost= $4100.00. We are seeking a 1 yr lease contract.Tenants must be able to show proof of income totaling 3 times the monthly rent, pass a criminal background, have good credit and provide proof of social security number and picture ID. All tenants are required to carry and maintain renters insurance and be able to provide proof. No smokers.

Property will be available to view after tenants move out.

Julie Maglinte
Realtor and Property Manager
DRE#01919595
Ebbert's Heritage Real Estate
104 South C Street, Suite C
Lompoc, Ca 93436
805-740-1909

Lynn White, Broker
DRE 00695200

(RLNE5744132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

