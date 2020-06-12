/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:43 PM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tulare, CA
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1840 Paseo Del Lago
1840 Paseo del Lago, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout and plenty of room to entertain.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1756 Paseo Del Lago
1756 Paseo Del Lago, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1116 sqft
This nice apartment home is located on North Paseo Del Lago in Tulare. The unit features a spacious living room extending into a separate dining area with an available bar stool seating area looking into the kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
620 N. Beatrice Drive
620 North Beatrice Drive, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1276 sqft
620 N. Beatrice Drive - Tulare - Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Screened in Back Patio. Fenced Back Yard. Schools: Garden, Cherry, Western Includes: Yard Care No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799466)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
554 Auburn Street
554 North Auburn Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
554 Auburn - Tulare - This Home Has New Hardwood, and Carpet Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Dishwasher, Gas Range Stove, Built-In Microwave. Front Security Door. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. No Pets Please.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
560 S. G Street
560 South G Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1620 sqft
560 S. G - Tulare - This Home Has A Bonus Storage Area. New Bathroom Flooring. Has New Gas Range Stove. Has Indoor Laundry Hook-Ups. Has Single Carport Space And Off Street Parking. No Pets Please.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2111 Bella Oaks Drive
2111 Bella Oaks Drive, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming apartment home located on Bella Oaks Drive! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with newer carpet and plenty of room to entertain.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2226 Poppyview Place
2226 Poppyview Pl, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1504 sqft
2226 Poppyview - Tulare - This Home Is Two Stories. Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2679 Tecopa Avenue
2679 Tecopa Avenue, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
2679 Tecopa Avenue Available 07/17/20 2679 Tecopa Avenue - Tulare - This Home Has An Additional Room That Can Be used As An Office Or Formal Sitting Room. Kitchen Area Has A Stove And Dishwasher. Laundry Hook-Ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1987 Stagecoach Place
1987 Stagecoach Place, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1987 Stagecoach Place Available 07/01/20 1987 Stagecoach Place - Tulare - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Fireplace. Laundry Room Area With Washer* And Dryer*. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating And Water Cooler.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
255 M Street
255 N M St, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 255 M Street in Tulare. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tulare
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2902 South Jacob Street
2902 South Jacob Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1667 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26492 MULANAX Dr
26492 Mulanax Drive, Tulare County, CA
26492 MULANAX Dr Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5835443)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2934 S. Montecito
2934 South Montecito Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2578 sqft
Beautiful Home in Southwest Visalia with Pool - This home spacious has tile throughout and a bonus room off the master bedroom. Pool and yard care are included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767275)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
915 West Packwood Court
915 West Packwood Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 10 miles of Tulare
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
ReNew Visalia
3315 S Lovers Ln, Tulare County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1231 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5927 West Whitley Ave
5927 West Whitley Avenue, Visalia, CA
Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1526 N. OAKPARK
1526 N Oak Park St, Visalia, CA
1526 N. OAKPARK Available 06/26/20 North side 4 Bedroom Home - For more information text 627-1000 Or Visit out website to apply : https://www.propertymanagementvisaliaca.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1233 E. FERGUSON
1233 East Ferguson Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1437 sqft
1233 E. FERGUSON Available 06/20/20 Nice 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This modernized home is a must see. The home includes: washer/dryer, community pool, and front yard landscaping. Small pets are okay (30 pounds and smaller) with a $300.00 deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1511 N Elm
1511 Elm Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Centrally located home with new stove! - Cute centrally located home with a new stove recently installed. Tile flooring in common areas. Low maintenance yard. Storage space or work shop space in backyard. School District schools are Manuel F.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 E. Vassar Drive
1519 East Vassar Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1519 E. Vasser Drive - This Condo Is In A Gated Community. There Are Two Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Barbecue Area, Clubhouse, And A Basketball Court. This Condo Is Two Story With A Loft. Has Gas And Electric Laundry Hook-Ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 W. Sedona Avenue
2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans.