All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
Find more places like 841 Patricia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Lake Tahoe, CA
/
841 Patricia Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

841 Patricia Lane

841 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Lake Tahoe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

841 Patricia Lane, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
*LONG TERM RENTAL* - 841 Patricia Ln is a house in South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. This 704 square foot house sits on a 7,405 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1961. Nearby schools include Tahoe Valley Elementary School, Tahoe Montessori House and South Tahoe High School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Raley's Supermarkets and Grocery Outlet. Nearby coffee shops include MoonHouse Brewhouse, Starbucks and Keys Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill, The Cantina Bar & Grill and The Cantina. 841 Patricia Ln is near Bijou Community Park.

(RLNE5817457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Patricia Lane have any available units?
841 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Is 841 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
841 Patricia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Patricia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 841 Patricia Lane offer parking?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 841 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 841 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Patricia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Patricia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Vista Apartments
1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Similar Pages

South Lake Tahoe 3 BedroomsSouth Lake Tahoe Apartments with Parking
South Lake Tahoe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno