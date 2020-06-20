841 Patricia Lane

Amenities

*LONG TERM RENTAL* - 841 Patricia Ln is a house in South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. This 704 square foot house sits on a 7,405 square foot lot and features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1961. Nearby schools include Tahoe Valley Elementary School, Tahoe Montessori House and South Tahoe High School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Raley's Supermarkets and Grocery Outlet. Nearby coffee shops include MoonHouse Brewhouse, Starbucks and Keys Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Sonney's BBQ Shack Bar & Grill, The Cantina Bar & Grill and The Cantina. 841 Patricia Ln is near Bijou Community Park.



(RLNE5817457)