3977 Azure Avenue

3977 Azure Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Rent $3500.00 Deposit $3500.00 Lease term 12 month Home in Tahoe Meadows where families can enjoy the simple pleasures of walking, biking, and playing on the beach truly enjoying the essence of Tahoe, and each other in this beautiful setting. Enjoy the gorgeous views, stroll through one of the many meadows and feel like you''re away from it all while still being only steps from Heavenly Village, casinos, and restaurants. This 2302 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home boasts beautiful woodwork, vaulted ceilings, a stunning stone fireplace, two master suites, an open floor-plan and a two-car garage . 4 bedroom house for rent South Lake Tahoe CA. Call or text 5303185562

