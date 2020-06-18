All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
Find more places like 3977 Azure Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Lake Tahoe, CA
/
3977 Azure Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:51 AM

3977 Azure Avenue

3977 Azure Avenue · (530) 318-5562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Lake Tahoe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3977 Azure Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3977 Azure Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 Rent $3500.00 Deposit $3500.00 Lease term 12 month Home in Tahoe Meadows where families can enjoy the simple pleasures of walking, biking, and playing on the beach truly enjoying the essence of Tahoe, and each other in this beautiful setting. Enjoy the gorgeous views, stroll through one of the many meadows and feel like you''re away from it all while still being only steps from Heavenly Village, casinos, and restaurants. This 2302 square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home boasts beautiful woodwork, vaulted ceilings, a stunning stone fireplace, two master suites, an open floor-plan and a two-car garage . 4 bedroom house for rent South Lake Tahoe CA. Call or text 5303185562
Balcony, deck, patio, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3977 Azure Avenue have any available units?
3977 Azure Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3977 Azure Avenue have?
Some of 3977 Azure Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3977 Azure Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3977 Azure Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3977 Azure Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3977 Azure Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3977 Azure Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3977 Azure Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue have a pool?
No, 3977 Azure Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3977 Azure Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3977 Azure Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3977 Azure Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3977 Azure Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3977 Azure Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Vista Apartments
1821 Lake Tahoe Blvd
South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Similar Pages

South Lake Tahoe 3 BedroomsSouth Lake Tahoe Apartments with Parking
South Lake Tahoe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity