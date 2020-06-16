All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
3921 Cedar Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3921 Cedar Road

3921 Cedar Ave · (530) 542-0557
Location

3921 Cedar Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3921 Cedar Road · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Season Furnished rental. - Home is part of the Tahoe Meadows.org HOA and with access to 3 private beaches that have boat dock and possible buoy rentals at our private beach and a great beach vollyball court with good games for everybody to join., as well as open space, summer supervisor with great family organized activities including campfires with skits, etc., baseball games, hikes, silk screening and other art projects. There is open space for riding bikes safely for young kids.Cabin is registered in Washinginton D.C. as an historic first settle in South Shore. Tenant pays for gas.. House is available for May and June at $2500 per month. July rent is $4000 per month. Not available after 7/31/2020.

(RLNE3670689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 Cedar Road have any available units?
3921 Cedar Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3921 Cedar Road currently offering any rent specials?
3921 Cedar Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 Cedar Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 Cedar Road is pet friendly.
Does 3921 Cedar Road offer parking?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not offer parking.
Does 3921 Cedar Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 Cedar Road have a pool?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not have a pool.
Does 3921 Cedar Road have accessible units?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 Cedar Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3921 Cedar Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3921 Cedar Road does not have units with air conditioning.
