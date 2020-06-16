3921 Cedar Road

Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Season Furnished rental. - Home is part of the Tahoe Meadows.org HOA and with access to 3 private beaches that have boat dock and possible buoy rentals at our private beach and a great beach vollyball court with good games for everybody to join., as well as open space, summer supervisor with great family organized activities including campfires with skits, etc., baseball games, hikes, silk screening and other art projects. There is open space for riding bikes safely for young kids.Cabin is registered in Washinginton D.C. as an historic first settle in South Shore. Tenant pays for gas.. House is available for May and June at $2500 per month. July rent is $4000 per month. Not available after 7/31/2020.



(RLNE3670689)