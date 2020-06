3860 Lake Tahoe Blvd - 1001

Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

$900 / 1br - 600ft2 - Studio Stateline/S. Lake ( Econo Lodge Inn & Suites ) (South Lake Tahoe)Studio for rent near Stateline in South Lake Tahoe CA . ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND FURNISHED...



IF YOU NEED INFORMATION REGARDING THIS AD PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY Econo Lodge Inn & Suites 3860 Lake Tahoe Blvd BY CASINO.



RENT INCLUDES GAS, ELECTRICITY , WATER, CABLE TV, INTERNET AND FURNISHED. .



No smoking, minimum 6 month lease.

Pets charge 200.00 per pet ( No Refund )

First month rent $900.00 plus $ 900.00 Security Deposit Required.



PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL ALSO AT :- 530-544-3311 or Stop by at

Econo Lodge Inn and Suites .

3860 lake tahoe Blvd

South Lake Tahoe CA 96150



Phone # 5305443311