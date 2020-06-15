Amenities

1106 Charles Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to the meadow in Tahoe-Sierra area - lovely upgrades and huge rooms - Spacious and upgraded home - 3 huge bedrooms (all upstairs) w/plenty of closet space, 1.5 baths (full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs), large living room, brand new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and fixtures throughout, and an upgraded kitchen with new appliances, counters and more! Other upgrades include plush new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint inside and outside, and quality wide slat blinds. Also, new and improved insulation in the attic for energy efficiency. Single car garage (w/electric opener) with room for 1 car plus some storage. Owner will consider 1 spayed/neutered cat. No smoking. 12 month lease required. Applicants must have good credit, rental references and verified proof of income.



Contact Lake Valley Properties for more information.



CADRE#01296034



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4335233)