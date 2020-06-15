All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

1106 Charles Ave.

1106 Charles Avenue · (530) 544-7010
Location

1106 Charles Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 Charles Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
1106 Charles Ave. Available 07/01/20 Close to the meadow in Tahoe-Sierra area - lovely upgrades and huge rooms - Spacious and upgraded home - 3 huge bedrooms (all upstairs) w/plenty of closet space, 1.5 baths (full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs), large living room, brand new laminate wood flooring, fresh paint and fixtures throughout, and an upgraded kitchen with new appliances, counters and more! Other upgrades include plush new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint inside and outside, and quality wide slat blinds. Also, new and improved insulation in the attic for energy efficiency. Single car garage (w/electric opener) with room for 1 car plus some storage. Owner will consider 1 spayed/neutered cat. No smoking. 12 month lease required. Applicants must have good credit, rental references and verified proof of income.

Contact Lake Valley Properties for more information.

CADRE#01296034

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4335233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Charles Ave. have any available units?
1106 Charles Ave. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1106 Charles Ave. have?
Some of 1106 Charles Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Charles Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Charles Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Charles Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Charles Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Charles Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Charles Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. have a pool?
No, 1106 Charles Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1106 Charles Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Charles Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Charles Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Charles Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
