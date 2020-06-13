23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA

And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard

Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water. See more