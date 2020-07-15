Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:32 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4075 Pembroke Ln
4075 Pembroke Lane, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1683 sqft
Modern Desirable Home (Windsor Estates) - 5 Yrs New! 1683 SqFt 3 bed 2 bath. Open floor plan w/ owner requested upgrades throughout. High ceilings in living room including gas fireplace w/ thermo heat.
Results within 5 miles of Shasta Lake

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye
3657 Santa Rosa
3657 Santa Rosa Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1122 sqft
3657 Santa Rosa Available 08/13/20 Large home off Lake Blvd with a 5 min drive to freeway and stores 3657 Santa Rosa - This is a beautiful home located close to stores and freeway access, also on the same side of the town of all the colleges.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1365 A Browning Street
1365 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1365 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Lema Ranch
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
3215 Sunset Drive
3215 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2590 sqft
3215 Sunset Drive Available 04/10/20 Two story home, convenient location, 2950 sf - Spacious 4 bedroom, plus office (that could be used as 5th bedroom), 2 bath 2590 sf two story home. Two living rooms. Large back yard and deck.
Results within 10 miles of Shasta Lake

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda Available 07/17/20 3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
2368 Capella St.
2368 Capella Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Corner Lot Home Near Enterprise Park! - Whether you're biking, walking, or taking a short drive to one of many nearby shopping or dining destinations, this conveniently located corner lot home, within walking distance of Enterprise Park, Clover

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
2005 Chestnut
2005 Chestnut Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Charming home - Fully Furnished!! - ADORABLE, 2Bed/1Bath Home with historical features, hardwood floors and archways. Home is completely furnished including linens.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mary Lake
1695 Brinn Dr
1695 Brinn Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1908 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Mary Lake Subdivision. Open floor plan, white carpets, covered back patio. Comes with washer and dryer. Built in computer shelf and cupboards.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1832 Grace
1832 Grace Avenue, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
650 sqft
1832 Grace Ln. - Located Downtown - Fantastic unit in Downtown Redding. This unit really has had some love put into it by the owner. There is beautiful tile flooring throughout all of it. there is a private patio that overlooks the backyard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
South Bechelli
617 Loma Vista Dr
617 Loma Vista Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1622 sqft
LARGE 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME - LOCATED IN EAST REDDING - This spacious one story ranch style home features two fireplaces, carpet in the living room, hall and bedrooms, a large fenced yard and patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
368 Stinson Loop
368 Stinson Loop, Shasta County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2108 sqft
368 Stinson Loop Available 08/25/20 Gorgeous Large Home! - This home was built in 2014 and has tons of amenities! Remote control blinds in living room. Fireplace, washer & dryer included with no warranty. Deep soak in tub. Covered back patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3565 Alta Mesa Dr.
3565 Alta Mesa Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
936 sqft
3565 Alta Mesa Dr. Available 08/12/20 3565 Alta Mesa Super cute home next door to Alta Mesa school. - This home is cute and super neat and has some great features.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manzanita
1210 Pueblo Court
1210 Pueblo Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
1210 Pueblo Court Available 08/09/20 1210 Pueblo Court - Westside Home - Huge Covered Patio - Pet Considered! - This amazing Westside home has tons of character. With an oversized living room with larger windows and a wood stove.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
2961 Horizon View Trl
2961 Horizon View Trail, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1627 sqft
2961 Horizon View Trl Available 08/20/20 SUNSET OAKS TOWNHOMES WITH COMMUNITY POOL - Beautiful 2 story townhome.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
MLK
1830 Rosaline
1830 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1750 sqft
1830 Rosaline Available 08/27/20 Loads of Square Footage for the Price! - Just down the hill from Mercy Medical Center, this extremely spacious home with a fenced back yard is in a prime location.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3521 Laramie Drive
3521 Laramie Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1868 sqft
3521 Laramie Drive Available 07/20/20 Large Home in East Redding. Open Floor Plan and Plenty of Storage! - Great opportunity to rent a East Redding home with a large open floor plan. This modern house sits on a large corner lot and provides.
City Guide for Shasta Lake, CA

And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard

Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Shasta Lake, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shasta Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

