Apartment List
/
CA
/
shasta lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:39 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA with garage

Shasta Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4429 Fort Peck
4429 Fort Peck Street, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
4429 Fort Peck Available 07/17/20 MUST SEE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SHASTA LAKE! - *Property is still occupied.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2440 Smith Ave.
2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
2440 Smith Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Shasta Lake

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1266 Grouse Ct.
1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Quartz Hill
1 Unit Available
194 Ironwood Lane
194 Ironwood Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2084 sqft
UPDATED! New Flooring & Fresh Paint in Desirable Neighborhood with a View! - This home is located in the impressive River Park Highlands neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway
1 Unit Available
7222 Jonella Way
7222 Jonella Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
Lightly furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with washer/dryer in unit and much more! - Partially furnished 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a great neighborhood. Split floor plan, sunken living room. Large Master with large walk in closet.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain Lakes
1 Unit Available
1132 Jaxon Way
1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
536 Teakwood Dr.
536 Teakwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
536 Teakwood Dr. Available 07/15/20 Large Lot in Desirable Neighborhood - This home has a huge backyard that backs up to greenbelt. There is a screened in porch, deck, and children's swing-set in the backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mistletoe
1 Unit Available
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1472 sqft
1100 Woodside Meadows Drive Available 07/11/20 Home in a Great Central Location! - Newer flooring thru-out with a great wood floor in the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. All blinds are the 2" faux wood blinds.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
327 Vintage Path
327 Vintage Path, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
55 and Over Community - Come be one of the few residents lucky enough to enjoy this peaceful, gated neighborhood filled with amenities and beautiful landscapes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hawley
1 Unit Available
19431 Hollow Lane
19431 Hollow Lane, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2012 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home on 1/4 acre. 2,012 sq feet of living space with large fenced backyard and covered patio. Beautiful oak built in cabinetry and fireplace insert.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
804 Mission De Oro
804 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
804 Mission De Oro Available 06/19/20 804 Mission De Oro. - Newly built. Everything is fresh in this home. It's close to shopping. it has a large living room and dining area. 2 car garage and it is a duplex. Granite countertops.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1
200 Ridgetop Drive, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
200 Ridgetop Drive Unit 1 Available 06/28/20 200 Ridgetop Drive #1 - Condo off of Hilltop - This is a fantastic condo-style unit located on Hilltop. This puts you just a few minutes from shopping and services. 6-7 Minutes from BSSM and Simpson.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Benton Tract
1 Unit Available
303 Pearl Street
303 Pearl Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1760 sqft
303 Pearl Street Available 06/24/20 303 Pearl Street - Westside - This is a beautiful two-story spacious home with mature landscaping surrounding it on a corner lot. You enter this home into an entryway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood
1 Unit Available
604 Mission De Oro Dr
604 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1452 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Large 2 car garage. Small private patio area. Laundry room, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout. Stainless steel appliances No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789048)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1359 A Browning Street
1359 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1359 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1377 A Browning Street
1377 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Pictures can be found on our website @ www.rgdevelopment.org

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1329 B Browning Street
1329 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1329 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Boulder Creek
1 Unit Available
1383 B Browning Street
1383 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1383 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Mt Shasta Mall
1 Unit Available
1323 A Browning Street
1323 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1323 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kutras
1 Unit Available
2050 Athens Ave.
2050 Athens Avenue, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
2050 Athens Ave. Available 06/08/20 Charming Three Bedroom, With BONUS room! - Charming Three bedroom with BONUS room, room is size of two car garage with two closets! Convenient Location, near freeway access and schools. Landscaping included.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Hilltop
1 Unit Available
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Shasta Lake

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunset
1 Unit Available
898 Congaree Ln
898 Congaree Ln, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2127 sqft
$250 MOVE IN BONUS New 4 bedroom 2.5 bath - Palomar home in West Redding for rent. Just built 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in duplex. 2 car garage, Bonus room and great room. Quartz counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2387 sqft
3800 Thomason Trail Available 07/20/20 4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.
City Guide for Shasta Lake, CA

And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard

Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Shasta Lake, CA

Shasta Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Shasta Lake 3 BedroomsShasta Lake Apartments with Garage
Shasta Lake Apartments with ParkingShasta Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Shasta Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsShasta Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Redding, CA