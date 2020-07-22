Apartment List
/
CA
/
shasta lake
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shasta Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5328 3rd Street
5328 3rd Street, Shasta Lake, CA
2 Bedrooms
$980
972 sqft
5328 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 5328 3rd St. " Shasta Lake City " Right by Rite Aid. - This unit is located in a mature neighborhood with well-developed landscaping. The unit has an open floor plan downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2440 Smith Ave.
2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
2440 Smith Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Shasta Lake

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13001 Red Wing Lane
13001 Redwing Ln, Shasta County, CA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Partially Furnished Cottage!! - Available Now! This adorable cottage style 1 bdrm; 1 bthm is partially furnished. Approx 600 sq feet detached from main house w/ own entrance. Full kitchen; ceiling fan in bdrm; tiled floors w/ carpet in the bdrm.
Results within 5 miles of Shasta Lake

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1195 Magnolia Ave
1195 Magnolia Avenue, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
977 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath home with garage and carport - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home on west side of town. 2 car garage and carport. Laminate flooring Stainless appliances with modern touches. Laundry hookups No Cats Allowed (RLNE5936138)

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
808 Mission De Oro
808 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
808 Mission De Oro Available 07/27/20 808 Mission De oro. - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction, the unit is located close to shopping and services.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
886 Domain Way
886 Domain Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1656 sqft
886 Domain Way Available 08/01/20 886 Domain Way - Open Floor Plan - This home is located in Highland Park. - Home features an open floor plan, large breakfast bar, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye
1634 Lake Blvd.
1634 Lake Boulevard, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Nice 3/2 on Lake Blvd with a separate Shop. - This is a neat home that offers a 1,000 SQ FT shop with a separate driveway. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings and hardscape floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Twinview
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This is a private room in a beautiful house. Near Bethel Church, Civic Center, Mercy & Shasta Hospitals. Famous Sundial Bridge made of glass. Shared living space, peaceful & quiet backed to a forest. Looking for Long stays.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manzanita
3135 Colombard Walk
3135 Colombard Walk, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2330 sqft
Make "The Knolls" your new home!!! - Beautiful Executive home in W. Redding located in "The Knolls". This property features an array of Luxury fixtures, as well as having desirable amenities such as a community pool and tennis courts.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1084 Rollingview Drive
1084 Rollingview Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2050 sqft
1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bluffs
723 Doral Trail
723 Doral Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
723 Doral Trail Available 08/13/20 Hilltop Home with Pool Access! - Upscale condo unit in great location off Hilltop! Amazing neighborhood views, a community pool, beautiful landscaping, and all the appliances you need make this a fantastic deal.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1365 A Browning Street
1365 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1365 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kutras
2050 Athens Ave.
2050 Athens Avenue, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
2050 Athens Ave. Available 06/08/20 Charming Three Bedroom, With BONUS room! - Charming Three bedroom with BONUS room, room is size of two car garage with two closets! Convenient Location, near freeway access and schools. Landscaping included.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Shasta Lake

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Goodwater
5009 Lost Creek
5009 Lost Creek Court, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1940 sqft
5009 Lost Creek - This home is located at the end of Shasta. It has a short drive to Airport rd. The living room is huge and just off the kitchen. There is a bedroom through the dining room. You can also get to the backyard from the dining room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mary Lake
4527 Nantucket Dr.
4527 Nantucket Avenue, Redding, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,875
3360 sqft
4527 Nantucket Dr. Available 08/01/20 Impressive West Redding Home + 2 bd/1 ba In-Law Unit! - Large home in Placer Pines Subdivision with "in-law quarters".

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3521 Laramie Drive
3521 Laramie Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1868 sqft
Large Home in East Redding. Open Floor Plan and Plenty of Storage! - Great opportunity to rent a East Redding home with a large open floor plan. This modern house sits on a large corner lot and provides.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
21627 Seven Lakes Road
21627 Seven Lakes Lane, Shasta County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
21627 Seven Lakes Road Available 08/27/20 21627 7 Lakes Road. Beautiful home with large lot close to gun range. - Great home on a ranch that is fenced and gated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Heights
2659 Howard Drive
2659 Howard Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1680 sqft
Beautiful Home with relaxing back deck (Country Heights) - Beautiful home in peaceful location 1628 SqFt. 3 Bed 2 Bath in Country Heights neighborhood ( west side of Redding).

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
2368 Capella St.
2368 Capella Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Corner Lot Home Near Enterprise Park! - Whether you're biking, walking, or taking a short drive to one of many nearby shopping or dining destinations, this conveniently located corner lot home, within walking distance of Enterprise Park, Clover

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Haven
3610 Sunwood Drive
3610 Sunwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
3610 Sunwood Drive Available 08/29/20 3610 Sunwood Dr. Just off Victor Next to Enterprise Park, Lawn Care Provided and Pool Service. - Here is a home with beautiful flooring. Its located in a cul da sac with minimal traffic.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
3800 Thomason Trail
3800 Thomason Trl, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2387 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 Bath at 2387 Sq. Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3994 Mercury Dr.
3994 Mercury Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3994 Mercury Dr. Available 08/27/20 3994 Mercury Dr. Super Clean. - This is a nice home. The flooring has been upgraded to LVP in the kitchen, living room, and hallway. The bedrooms have carpet.
City Guide for Shasta Lake, CA

And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard

Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Shasta Lake, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shasta Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CARedding, CA
Anderson, CA
Lake California, CA