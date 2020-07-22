29 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA with parking
And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard
Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Shasta Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.