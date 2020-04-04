Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2440 Smith Ave. Available 05/01/20 Cute Country Style Home in Shasta Lake City - This cute country home in Shasta Lake City sits on a fully fenced and shady half acre lot and features central heating and air as well as a wood stove to keep you comfortable year round, a refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn mower included for your convenience, an indoor laundry room, an attached two car garage and is located in a quiet neighborhood just off Pine Grove Avenue, providing quick access to Interstate 5 as well as Lake Blvd. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3540809)