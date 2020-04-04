All apartments in Shasta Lake
2440 Smith Ave.

2440 Smith Avenue · (530) 241-3500 ext. 513
Location

2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2440 Smith Ave. · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2440 Smith Ave. Available 05/01/20 Cute Country Style Home in Shasta Lake City - This cute country home in Shasta Lake City sits on a fully fenced and shady half acre lot and features central heating and air as well as a wood stove to keep you comfortable year round, a refrigerator, washer, dryer and lawn mower included for your convenience, an indoor laundry room, an attached two car garage and is located in a quiet neighborhood just off Pine Grove Avenue, providing quick access to Interstate 5 as well as Lake Blvd. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3540809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Smith Ave. have any available units?
2440 Smith Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 Smith Ave. have?
Some of 2440 Smith Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Smith Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Smith Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Smith Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Smith Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Smith Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Smith Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. have a pool?
No, 2440 Smith Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2440 Smith Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Smith Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Smith Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2440 Smith Ave. has units with air conditioning.
