luxury apartments
11 Luxury Apartments for rent in San Rafael, CA
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Gerstle Park
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
77 Laurel Grove
77 Laurel Grove Avenue, Ross, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
4727 sqft
European country living in the heart of Ross! Bucolic ~1 acre lot with Magnolia & Maple trees. Terraced rose gardens, waterfalls & fountains. Private sunny knoll in the coveted flats. Entertainers dream! Outdoor kitchen/patios/level lawn.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,570
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Nob Hill
1340 TAYLOR
1340 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,500
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,400
993 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community in iconic Nob Hill. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry. Cable included. Easy access to trolleys, public transit. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Easy access to schools, St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Russian Hill
2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$4,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$5,200
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1099 sqft
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2419 Franklin*
2419 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,995
Absolutely Gorgeous Two-Level 4BR/4BA Pacific Heights Condo with Luxurious Amenities: Private Elevator, 3 Car Garage, 2 Decks, Prime Neighbourhood , Private Shwoings Avail - 4BR/4BA Two-Level Full Floor Condo * $14,995/month annual lease * Private
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1980 Vallejo Street
1980 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1980 Vallejo Street in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Union Street
2134 Green Street Unit 06
2134 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
3750 sqft
Exceptional 6 bed/4.5 bath, 2-floor condo with Panoramic Bay Views - 1 Month Free! ***3D Matterport Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wiErLCu7Zew*** Breathtaking 6 bed/4.5 bath condo in exclusive and luxurious Pacific Heights.
Last updated July 9 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
2117 Broadway
2117 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$16,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2117 Broadway in San Francisco. View photos, descriptions and more!
