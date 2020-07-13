Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in San Pasqual, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some San Pasqual apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
San Marino
Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd, San Pasqual, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
Sierra Madre Apartments consists of two buildings - one with a beautiful courtyard and soothing fountain and the other with a sparkling pool and barbecue area just perfect for our California weather.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
San Marino
375 S Sierra Madre Boulevard
375 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1386 sqft
Beautifully designed and decorated. Good floor plan, 3 bedrooms each has its own bathroom. rear unit only one common wall, two level townhouse with attached garage, GREAT LOCATION NEXT TO SAN MARINO.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
San Marino
410 South Sierra Madre Boulevard - 21
410 Sierra Madre Boulevard, San Pasqual, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
615 sqft
Special Pricing! Upper level one bedroom one bath unit, large living room, wood floors, newer kitchen countertops, newer cabinets, newer faucets/sink, newer windows throughout, AC, mirrored close doors, quiet neighbors, gated entrances, one mile to
Results within 1 mile of San Pasqual

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
57 N San Marino Avenue
57 North San Marino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1365 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home on a nice tree lined street, 400 feet from Rose Parade Route.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
South Lake
1299 Cordova Street
1299 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
900 sqft
With secure entry to the building and gated parking for 1 dedicated underground space, this 1 bedroom condominium 1 bathroom condominium is a great opportunity.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
72 S Berkeley Avenue
72 South Berkeley Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
Bright and light single level 2nd story apartment in small complex of only 4 units. Centrally located in South East Pasadena near PCC and Caltech. Recently painted and tile floors throughout. 1 assigned carport parking space. Stove included.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
75 South Vinedo Avenue
75 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
72 S Greenwood Avenue
72 South Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
808 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with great location and condition, features a large living room and dining area and kitchen on the middle level with Laminate wood flooring. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
99 N Greenwood Avenue
99 North Greenwood Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1408 sqft
Newly remodeled cozy front unit of a Triplex in a very convenient location. This 2 Bed + Den and 1.75 Bath unit has the Single Family Residence layout. It has a private front fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Marceline
156 Marion Avenue
156 Marion Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1378 sqft
Newer construction, close to Pasadena City College and all shops. This is a craftsman style town home with many details in and out. Property is 1 of total 5 units built in 2007.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
San Marino
2285 Huntley Cir
2285 Huntley Circle, San Marino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,750
Live the good life at this 3,677sqft home on a large lot over 17,000sqft. Nestled on a highly desirable private tree-lined cul-de-sac in North Huntington.
Results within 5 miles of San Pasqual
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
South Lake
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1183 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,365
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,162
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,079
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,423
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
19 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,924
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,277
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,669
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,135
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,518
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in San Pasqual, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some San Pasqual apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

