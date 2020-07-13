47 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ridgeline
1265 Kendall Dr 1124
1265 West Kendall Drive, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1124 Available 07/25/20 Lido Shandin Hills - Property Id: 311197 Condo at Shandin Hills! Rent by private owner. This spacious condo is close to Cal State San Bernardino. A short distance to freeway and close to shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
1295 Cedar Street
1295 Cedar Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1726 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-824 or Paul Di Marino at (909) 855-4976! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in San Bernardino was built in 1937 and has the charm to show it! This beautifully unique home is truly

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
474 E Wabash Street - 63
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 63 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reche Canyon
2217 Cahuilla Street
2217 Cahuilla Street, Colton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1472 sqft
2217 Cahuilla Street Available 07/15/20 Clean and Spacious Condo - At 1475 sq ft this 2 bedroom 2 bath CONDO Located in the desirable Indian Knolls community, in a park like grounds.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2407 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.
Results within 5 miles of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
931 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
12225 LN N FALKIRK
12225 Lo Lane, Crestline, CA
5 Bedrooms
$14,985
5500 sqft
Dramatic Country English 5 Bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Brentwood. Grand entry with souring cathedral wood-beamed ceilings, grand staircase with skylight and custom feature. Hardwood floors and quality finishes throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
West Redlands
1510 Orange Avenue
1510 Orange Avenue, Redlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Upgraded Townhome Located Within The Gated Community of Villa Valencia! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms with 2.
Results within 10 miles of San Bernardino
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Canyon Crest
The Hills At Quail Run
5059 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1320 sqft
Located just steps from Quail Run Park and near the Moreno Valley Freeway, these tasteful apartments offer spacious floor plans, plush carpeting and great views.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
University
The Trails at Canyon Crest
5377 Quail Run Rd, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1238 sqft
Welcome to The Trails at Canyon Crest, a brand-new luxury apartment home community in East Riverside, California.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Canyon Crest
Colonnade at Sycamore Highlands
5880 Fair Isle Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,016
1051 sqft
Easy access to I-215. Close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Pet-friendly community offers onsite pool, 24-hour gym and Jacuzzi. Apartment features private patio, granite countertops and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mission Grove
Mission Grove Park
7450 Northrop Dr, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded appliances. Community includes a bark park, fitness facility and business center. Close to University of California, Riverside and Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. Near I-215.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.

July 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Bernardino rents increased slightly over the past month

San Bernardino rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Bernardino stand at $858 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,073 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. San Bernardino's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of San Bernardino throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents increased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    San Bernardino rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in San Bernardino has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. San Bernardino is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • San Bernardino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,073 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in San Bernardino remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Jacksonville (+0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $1,097 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Bernardino than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in San Bernardino.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

