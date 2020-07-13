/
pet friendly apartments
122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Coastal San Pedro
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2157 W Crestwood Street
2157 Crestwood Street, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Beautiful bright and airy mid-century home for lease nestled within the peaceful Rancho Palos Verdes Eastview neighborhood. Panoramic views of the harbor, city lights and the ocean.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,319
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,743
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,400
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
3 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1911 Camino De La Costa
1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1024 sqft
Beautiful renovated large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available July 20, 2020. The unit features new porcelain tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
5858 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 17
5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
852 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath Apt - Property Id: 306141 Beautiful, Large 2 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coastal San Pedro
3620 S. Pacific Ave
3620 South Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very large one bedroom at the beach - Property Id: 300719 Living just a short walk to the beach. Pacific Sands Apartments is a peaceful and secure community, with onsite management and maintenance staff.
