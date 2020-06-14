Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Ripon, CA with garage

Ripon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.
Results within 5 miles of Ripon
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Results within 10 miles of Ripon

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1557 Lynn Avenue
1557 Lynn Avenue, West Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1995 Shady Oaks St.
1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1773 sqft
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1545 Sunrise Ave
1545 Sunrise Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom with 1 Car Garage - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans, binds, Laminate and hard wood floors, Gas Stove. Updated Bathroom with Shower surround, Cabinet, Sink, Mirror and light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highway Village
1 Unit Available
2724 McAdoo Ave
2724 Mcadoo Avenue, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
982 sqft
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Den/Office - Newly Remodeled Home In Modesto- 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with a Den\Office, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 36

Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin
1712 Plaza De San Joaquin, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1790 sqft
Come and view this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in a quiet area of Modesto. Beautiful grounds, with pool and spa very close to this unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ripon, CA

Ripon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

