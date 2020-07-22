All apartments in Redding
943 State Street
943 State Street

943 State Street · (530) 226-5300
Location

943 State Street, Redding, CA 96001
Parkview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 943 State Street · Avail. now

$1,175

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ready now! well maintained home. Convenient location. - Available now! Great curb appeal with this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on State Street. Well maintained and clean, you won't be disappointed. Spacious living room with ceiling fan, nice sized windows and carpeting. Entry/dining area has laminate flooring, ceiling fan over dining area. Kitchen comes complete with lots of storage, stainless refrigerator and gas range. Sink has overlooking window to front yard. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and carpeting. Extra built in storage. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer included. Large back yard with mature landscaping. Cement patio. Security doors on front and back entry. Sorry no smoking or pets. Must have excellent rental references and great credit. One year lease. Give us a call, we would love to show you this property. Tenant responsible for all utilities and to maintain renters insurance throughout tenancy.
Places & Spaces Property Management
2181 North Street
Anderson, CA 96007
CalDRE lic 01739653
530-226-5300
hello@placesandspaces.net

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 State Street have any available units?
943 State Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 943 State Street have?
Some of 943 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
943 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 943 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 943 State Street offer parking?
No, 943 State Street does not offer parking.
Does 943 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 State Street have a pool?
No, 943 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 943 State Street have accessible units?
No, 943 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 943 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 943 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
