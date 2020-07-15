All apartments in Redding
812 Springer
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

812 Springer

812 Springer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

812 Springer Drive, Redding, CA 96003
Boulder Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
812 Springer Available 07/24/20 Three Bedroom Home in Quail Ridge! - Quail Ridge, one of Redding's more sought after neighborhoods, is all about slow streets, friendly neighbors, fenced back yards, and location location location! Within the neighborhood and just down the street from this three bedroom, two bathroom home is Boulder Creek Elementary School as well as Bob White Park. Just outside the neighborhood are endless shopping, dining, entertainment and educational opportunities which include; The Mt. Shasta Mall, Winco Foods, Target, The Olive Garden, Bethel, Shasta College, Home Depot, Hobby Lobby and much much more. The home features a two car garage, central HVAC and a pellet stove, a fenced back yard and paid landscaping service for your convenience. Apply today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Springer have any available units?
812 Springer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 812 Springer have?
Some of 812 Springer's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Springer currently offering any rent specials?
812 Springer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Springer pet-friendly?
No, 812 Springer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 812 Springer offer parking?
Yes, 812 Springer offers parking.
Does 812 Springer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Springer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Springer have a pool?
No, 812 Springer does not have a pool.
Does 812 Springer have accessible units?
No, 812 Springer does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Springer have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Springer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 812 Springer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 812 Springer has units with air conditioning.
