812 Springer Available 07/24/20 Three Bedroom Home in Quail Ridge! - Quail Ridge, one of Redding's more sought after neighborhoods, is all about slow streets, friendly neighbors, fenced back yards, and location location location! Within the neighborhood and just down the street from this three bedroom, two bathroom home is Boulder Creek Elementary School as well as Bob White Park. Just outside the neighborhood are endless shopping, dining, entertainment and educational opportunities which include; The Mt. Shasta Mall, Winco Foods, Target, The Olive Garden, Bethel, Shasta College, Home Depot, Hobby Lobby and much much more. The home features a two car garage, central HVAC and a pellet stove, a fenced back yard and paid landscaping service for your convenience. Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



