Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3565 Alta Mesa Dr.

3565 Alta Mesa Drive · (530) 771-6975
Location

3565 Alta Mesa Drive, Redding, CA 96002
Starview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. · Avail. Aug 12

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
3565 Alta Mesa Dr. Available 08/12/20 3565 Alta Mesa Super cute home next door to Alta Mesa school. - This home is cute and super neat and has some great features. From the front, you can see that it has a humongous tree to provide lots of shade in the summer. Inside you have real hardwood floors. As you come in the front door, you enter the living room and have the kitchen to your left. Straight ahead, you have the hallway and the bedrooms and guest baths. To get into the back yard, you will go through the kitchen and garage. There is a fantastic room aft of the garage that would make a great little shop, hobby room, or maybe a video game room to keep the kids out of the middle of things. The unit has a large covered patio in the backyard and lots of room to play. You can walk to Alta Mesa school in under two minutes.

(RLNE4810502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have any available units?
3565 Alta Mesa Dr. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have?
Some of 3565 Alta Mesa Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Alta Mesa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. offers parking.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have a pool?
No, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Alta Mesa Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
