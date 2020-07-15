Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

3565 Alta Mesa Dr. Available 08/12/20 3565 Alta Mesa Super cute home next door to Alta Mesa school. - This home is cute and super neat and has some great features. From the front, you can see that it has a humongous tree to provide lots of shade in the summer. Inside you have real hardwood floors. As you come in the front door, you enter the living room and have the kitchen to your left. Straight ahead, you have the hallway and the bedrooms and guest baths. To get into the back yard, you will go through the kitchen and garage. There is a fantastic room aft of the garage that would make a great little shop, hobby room, or maybe a video game room to keep the kids out of the middle of things. The unit has a large covered patio in the backyard and lots of room to play. You can walk to Alta Mesa school in under two minutes.



(RLNE4810502)