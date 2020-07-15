Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

3391 Lawrence Road Available 08/07/20 LUXURY RENTAL HOME - GORGEOUS home featuring an AMAZING kitchen! fully equipped with all appliances and a wine chiller.



Home is a 3Bed/2Bath luxury property. Featuring Granite Counters in the Kitchen, hardwood floors, and newly tiled bathroom counters. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet.



Extra features include; Beautifully landscaped grounds, perfect for entertaining, open floor plan AND a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom.



This property wont last long! ! Apply Today!



Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Management

2070 Churn Creek Rd. Ste B

Redding,CA 96002



DRE01198431



(RLNE4529931)