All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 3391 Lawrence Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
3391 Lawrence Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

3391 Lawrence Road

3391 Lawrence Road · (530) 223-5239 ext. 3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3391 Lawrence Road, Redding, CA 96002
Enterprise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3391 Lawrence Road · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3391 Lawrence Road Available 08/07/20 LUXURY RENTAL HOME - GORGEOUS home featuring an AMAZING kitchen! fully equipped with all appliances and a wine chiller.

Home is a 3Bed/2Bath luxury property. Featuring Granite Counters in the Kitchen, hardwood floors, and newly tiled bathroom counters. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet.

Extra features include; Beautifully landscaped grounds, perfect for entertaining, open floor plan AND a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom.

This property wont last long! ! Apply Today!

Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Management
2070 Churn Creek Rd. Ste B
Redding,CA 96002

DRE01198431

(RLNE4529931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 Lawrence Road have any available units?
3391 Lawrence Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3391 Lawrence Road have?
Some of 3391 Lawrence Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 Lawrence Road currently offering any rent specials?
3391 Lawrence Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 Lawrence Road pet-friendly?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redding.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road offer parking?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not offer parking.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road have a pool?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not have a pool.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road have accessible units?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3391 Lawrence Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3391 Lawrence Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3391 Lawrence Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 3 BedroomsRedding Apartments with Garages
Redding Apartments with ParkingRedding Dog Friendly Apartments
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Lake California, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity