Amenities
3391 Lawrence Road Available 08/07/20 LUXURY RENTAL HOME - GORGEOUS home featuring an AMAZING kitchen! fully equipped with all appliances and a wine chiller.
Home is a 3Bed/2Bath luxury property. Featuring Granite Counters in the Kitchen, hardwood floors, and newly tiled bathroom counters. Master suite has a private bath and walk in closet.
Extra features include; Beautifully landscaped grounds, perfect for entertaining, open floor plan AND a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom.
This property wont last long! ! Apply Today!
Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Management
2070 Churn Creek Rd. Ste B
Redding,CA 96002
DRE01198431
(RLNE4529931)