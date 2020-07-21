2418 Nebula Street

Amenities

2418 Nebula - Come take a look at this lovely home. It is on a street that is not super busy. Short walking distance to a nearby park. Once inside the unit, you will step into the living room. From the entrance, you will find all the bedrooms off to your right with the bathroom and a swamp cooler located in the hallway. The kitchen has a gas stove, microwave, and a refrigerator for you. Through the kitchen, you can gain access to the large backyard that is fully fenced and connects to the front yard which is also fully fenced.



No Pets Allowed



