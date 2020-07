Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

1526 Imperial Drive - Close to BSSM - You are going to dig this one. Inside you will find a clean, crisp home in great shape. As you enter, you have the living room and kitchen to the right and the bedrooms to the left. There is an extra room in the garage that would make a perfect home office and is connected to the central heat and Ac unit. The back yard is a good size and fenced for a pet.



