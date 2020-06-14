All apartments in Redding
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1266 Grouse Ct.

1266 Grouse Court · No Longer Available
Location

1266 Grouse Court, Redding, CA 96003
Boulder Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
1266 Grouse Ct. Available 07/13/20 1266 Grouse Ct. - Huge Shop and Gated RV Parking - Here is a home for you in the Boulder Creek School district. On the side of the house, there is a large RV parking or boat parking with access to a large shop in the backyard. Inside the home into a living room. there are newer kitchen cabinets and a refrigerator supplied for you. The garage has been converted to large storage, with a large closet and washer/Dryer room.
The large gate will not have an automatic opener and will be open and closed manually.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4636083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

