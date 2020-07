Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1210 Pueblo Court Available 08/09/20 1210 Pueblo Court - Westside Home - Huge Covered Patio - Pet Considered! - This amazing Westside home has tons of character. With an oversized living room with larger windows and a wood stove. The kitchen offers tile counters and has a separate dining area with a breakfast bar. The Master bedroom offers lots of natural light with the extra windows and sitting area. The Masterbath has a walk-in shower. Outside you have lots of privacy in the private back yard, and there is a cover patio for staying out of the rain and heat. You also have room to park a small boat or a set of jetskis behind the fence.



(RLNE5256182)