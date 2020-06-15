All apartments in Redding
1132 Jaxon Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1132 Jaxon Way

1132 Jaxon Way · (530) 771-6975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1132 Jaxon Way, Redding, CA 96003
Mountain Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1132 Jaxon Way · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove. The wood stove is not currently working, the owner is willing to have it repaired if you would like to use it. The dining area is just ahead and the kitchen is off to the right. Electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave have all be provided. You can step out of the slider on to the concrete patio and view the green belt. Back inside and down the hall, you have a guest bathroom on the right and two bedrooms on the left. Last but not least you have the Master bedroom and bath with access to the back yard via the slider door. Sign up for a showing today through our website.

Please take a moment to view our walkthrough video that is located under the availability date on each property of our website. All videos are as up to date as possible. Some properties are occupied and/or not ready for photos and videos. We will update them ASAP once the property work is finished and/or the tenants have moved out.

Due to the current environment, we will not be showing person to person. Please remain in your vehicle our agent will unlock the house for you and turn on lights and return to their vehicle. You may then walk through the home and leave. The agent will then lock up the house. If you have any questions regarding the showing or house please call the office.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4944825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Jaxon Way have any available units?
1132 Jaxon Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1132 Jaxon Way have?
Some of 1132 Jaxon Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Jaxon Way currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Jaxon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Jaxon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Jaxon Way is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Jaxon Way does offer parking.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Jaxon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way have a pool?
No, 1132 Jaxon Way does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way have accessible units?
No, 1132 Jaxon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Jaxon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Jaxon Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1132 Jaxon Way has units with air conditioning.
