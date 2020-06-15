1132 Jaxon Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1132 Jaxon in Redding - Fresh Paint and looks sharp. - The property owner has been working on this one for some time. As you come in the front door you are in the entryway and have the living room to the left with a wood stove. The wood stove is not currently working, the owner is willing to have it repaired if you would like to use it. The dining area is just ahead and the kitchen is off to the right. Electric stove, dishwasher, and microwave have all be provided. You can step out of the slider on to the concrete patio and view the green belt. Back inside and down the hall, you have a guest bathroom on the right and two bedrooms on the left. Last but not least you have the Master bedroom and bath with access to the back yard via the slider door. Sign up for a showing today through our website.



No Cats Allowed



