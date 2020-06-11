Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

1032 Belcrest - Here is a great unit not far from the grocery store. Easy drive to hwy 44. Enter the home you will have the kitchen to your right with tiled countertops. It has lots of cabinetry for storage. There is a large dining area. The living room is huge with a slider off that to the covered patio. The hallway has two closest just at the entrance and the bedrooms have lots of room. There is a large shed in the backyard along with RV Parking. Schedule a viewing through the website today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823325)