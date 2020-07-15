Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1020 Deodar Way Available 07/17/20 Modern North Redding Home - This recently constructed home comes full of modern aesthetics, appliances and efficiency. As you enter the home, you'll notice beautiful laminate flooring which stretches from the entryway and wraps around the carpeted living space through to the kitchen and dining room. High ceilings give a sense of space, while central HVAC and ceiling fans keep the home nice and cozy. The contrast of the dark cabinets and light colored walls go well together and compliment the detailed counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is new, clean and attractive and you should not hesitate to apply today.



(RLNE5823965)