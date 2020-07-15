All apartments in Redding
Find more places like 1020 Deodar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redding, CA
/
1020 Deodar Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1020 Deodar Way

1020 Deodar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redding
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1020 Deodar Way, Redding, CA 96003
Buckeye

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1020 Deodar Way Available 07/17/20 Modern North Redding Home - This recently constructed home comes full of modern aesthetics, appliances and efficiency. As you enter the home, you'll notice beautiful laminate flooring which stretches from the entryway and wraps around the carpeted living space through to the kitchen and dining room. High ceilings give a sense of space, while central HVAC and ceiling fans keep the home nice and cozy. The contrast of the dark cabinets and light colored walls go well together and compliment the detailed counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is new, clean and attractive and you should not hesitate to apply today.

(RLNE5823965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Deodar Way have any available units?
1020 Deodar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redding, CA.
What amenities does 1020 Deodar Way have?
Some of 1020 Deodar Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Deodar Way currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Deodar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Deodar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Deodar Way is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Deodar Way offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Deodar Way offers parking.
Does 1020 Deodar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Deodar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Deodar Way have a pool?
No, 1020 Deodar Way does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Deodar Way have accessible units?
No, 1020 Deodar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Deodar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Deodar Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Deodar Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Deodar Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Redding 3 BedroomsRedding Apartments with Garages
Redding Apartments with ParkingRedding Dog Friendly Apartments
Redding Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Red Bluff, CAAnderson, CA
Lake California, CA