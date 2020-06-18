Amenities

630 Wernmark Way Available 07/20/20 Great 3 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage in Red Bluff, PETS CONSIDERED - Property info:

Bedrooms:3

Bathrooms:1

Square Footage:1,104

Garage: 2 Car attached

Heating/Cooling:Swamp Cooler, Wall Heat & A/C

Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes

Lot Size:

Utilities Included: Garbage Service

Other: Hardwood floors, dishwasher



RENT RATE: $1150.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300

Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older



QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions

CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review

RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments



Upload:

1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant

2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).

3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.

4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals

5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals

6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal

7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records



If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:

Phone: (530)527-2256

Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com



(RLNE2123715)