Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

630 Wernmark Way

630 Wernmark Drive · (530) 527-2256
Location

630 Wernmark Drive, Red Bluff, CA 96080

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 630 Wernmark Way · Avail. Jul 20

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
630 Wernmark Way Available 07/20/20 Great 3 bed 1 bath with 2 car garage in Red Bluff, PETS CONSIDERED - Property info:
Bedrooms:3
Bathrooms:1
Square Footage:1,104
Garage: 2 Car attached
Heating/Cooling:Swamp Cooler, Wall Heat & A/C
Washer/Dryer Hookups: Yes
Lot Size:
Utilities Included: Garbage Service
Other: Hardwood floors, dishwasher

RENT RATE: $1150.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2300
Deposit must be paid within 48 hours of application acceptance
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPLICATION FEE: $30 per person 18 years and older

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:
EVICTION POLICY: We do not accept applicants with prior evictions
CREDIT POLICY: Credit Scores under 625 Fico will require a Manual Review
RENTAL REFERENCES: 3 Years Rental References Required, If you are a homeowner 3 years of satisfactory mortgage payments

Upload:
1- Copy of Photo ID for each applicant
2- Copies of Pay stubs for 3 full months (most recent required).
3- If you are self employed-- upload 3 years of your 1040 form from your tax returns.
4- Photos of pets or companion/service animals
5- Certificates for Companion/Service animals
6- Doctor’s Prescription for Companion/Service Animal
7- Pets current Licensing and Vaccination Records

If you have further questions that are not included in the above, please contact us at:
Phone: (530)527-2256
Email: rentals@rentredbluff.com

(RLNE2123715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

