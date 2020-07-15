/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
11 Studio Apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,720
593 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho Cordova
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
4 Units Available
Carmichael Colony
Olive Square
8670 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,189
366 sqft
Come home to Olive Square Apartments in Carmichael, CA. This community is located on Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael and offers floorplans that will fit your lifestyle. Call today to schedule a personal tour.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho Cordova
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Del Paso Manor
Kensington
3644 Kings Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,235
480 sqft
This luxury community is minutes from Sacramento's amenities. On-site fitness center, spacious outdoor space, and a pool. Mature landscaping. Well-maintained. Spacious interiors with carpeting, large bedrooms, and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Northrup
Falls At Arden
2345 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,390
423 sqft
Multiple floor plans, including three-bedroom townhomes. Indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness center, and playground for residents. Close to University Park Mall, Sky Zone Trampoline Park and I-90.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
6 Units Available
Woodside
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
2 Units Available
Continental
4451 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
$1,185
500 sqft
Our mission is to provide you and your family with exceptional customer service each and every day! Our Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom homes are some of the largest in Carmichael! Each home features fully equipped kitchens, new energy efficient
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Birdcage Heights
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,249
480 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Rancho Cordova
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
31 Units Available
East Sacramento
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Old North Sacramento
Fountains At Point West
1761 Heritage Ln, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,269
550 sqft
Fountains at Point West Apartments has an amazing array of luxurious amenities, including a pool, 24-hour gym, media room, sports courts, sauna, hot tub, parks and parking. Units include granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
333 San Antonio Way
333 San Antonio Way, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
Please visit rentinfo365.com for the most accurate information, qualifications, showings and application status. rentinfo365.com
Similar Pages
Rancho Cordova 1 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Cordova 3 BedroomsRancho Cordova Accessible Apartments
Rancho Cordova Apartments with BalconyRancho Cordova Apartments with GarageRancho Cordova Apartments with GymRancho Cordova Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRancho Cordova Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA