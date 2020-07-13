105 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Placentia, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,685
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
66 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
112 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Homestead
1942 North Deerpark Drive, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
The Homestead Apartments - Property Id: 302604 **DISCOUNTED PRICE MOVE IN NOW** * SECURITY DEPOSIT: only $199 for a limited time * WE ACCEPT CO SIGNERS Personal Message me for a tour Fullerton, CA NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! (Located in Quiet

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3054 Associated Road
3054 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
676 sqft
Clean upper level condo in the beautiful Park Ridge gated community. Breakfast bar opens to living room with vaulted ceilings. Separate dining area with ceiling fan. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full bath with tub, shower and tiled floor.
Results within 5 miles of Placentia
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St, Garden Grove, CA
Studio
$1,407
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
973 sqft
Close to all of your metropolitan needs, these spacious apartments offer style and convenience. Various floor plans offer stunning features, including hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, and granite counters, as well as a community Jacuzzi.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Located close to Highways 91 and 55. Close to schools and parks. On-site laundry services provided and covered parking available. Interiors are spacious with upgrades as well as built-in storage.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
4 Units Available
West Anaheim
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Los Olivos in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
North Euclid
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glencove in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
North Euclid
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Anaheim Place in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Anaheim
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming neighborhood with ample green space. Located near Highway 55 and 91. On-site amenities include covered parking, a large pool with sundeck, and laundry facilities. Updated one- and two-bedroom homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
The Colony
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal Palms in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Platinum Triangle
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,780
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.

July 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Placentia rents held steady over the past month

Placentia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Placentia stand at $2,073 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,663 for a two-bedroom. Placentia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Placentia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Placentia

    As rents have fallen slightly in Placentia, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Placentia is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Placentia's median two-bedroom rent of $2,663 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Placentia fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Placentia than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Placentia is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

