960 Visalia Street

Perched high up on the Ridge of Pismo Beach, this lovely ranch-style home is nestled among other homes sharing coastal views. Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Pismo Beach, this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking. Front facade is inviting and pathway that leads to welcoming front porch.



Inside the home, hardwood floors greet you and lead you through the open living areas of the home. Family room is graced with a large corner fireplace sitting opposite of a the inviting kitchen area. The bathrooms of the home are top of the line, featuring floor to ceiling tiling of limestone and glass tile. Upstairs in a bright and airy family room, full of windows to take in the Pismo views. Rear yard is quiet and secluded with mature landscaping and storage areas.



12 Month Lease. The owner will consider 1 cat with additional deposit. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Doing so can lead to disqualification. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/6S8VCsE88zH



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960970?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,975, Available 8/3/20



