All apartments in Pismo Beach
Find more places like 960 Visalia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pismo Beach, CA
/
960 Visalia Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:42 PM

960 Visalia Street

960 Visalia Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

960 Visalia Street, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Perched high up on the Ridge of Pismo Beach, this lovely ranch-style home is nestled among other homes sharing coastal views. Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Pismo Beach, this home is on a quiet cul-de-sac with plenty of street parking. Front facade is inviting and pathway that leads to welcoming front porch.

Inside the home, hardwood floors greet you and lead you through the open living areas of the home. Family room is graced with a large corner fireplace sitting opposite of a the inviting kitchen area. The bathrooms of the home are top of the line, featuring floor to ceiling tiling of limestone and glass tile. Upstairs in a bright and airy family room, full of windows to take in the Pismo views. Rear yard is quiet and secluded with mature landscaping and storage areas.

12 Month Lease. The owner will consider 1 cat with additional deposit. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Doing so can lead to disqualification. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/6S8VCsE88zH

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1960970?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,975, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Visalia Street have any available units?
960 Visalia Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 960 Visalia Street have?
Some of 960 Visalia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Visalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
960 Visalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Visalia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 960 Visalia Street is pet friendly.
Does 960 Visalia Street offer parking?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 960 Visalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Visalia Street have a pool?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 960 Visalia Street have accessible units?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Visalia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Visalia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Visalia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 960 Visalia Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAMorro Bay, CA
Cayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Lompoc, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity