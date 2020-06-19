All apartments in Oroville East
Find more places like 6000 AVE LINDLEY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oroville East, CA
/
6000 AVE LINDLEY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

6000 AVE LINDLEY

6000 V-E Avenue · (310) 666-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6000 V-E Avenue, Oroville East, CA 95966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1002 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, 3 bedrooms house recently was remodeled and updated. New paint, new recess lighting throughout the house, hardwood flooring . Bathroom was redone, kitchen was updated with; granite counter top, new stainless still stove, stainless still refrigerator and dishwasher . Very light and bright house with plenty of windows. You would love to spend time in the back yard enjoying the fruit trees and with syntactic grass in the front and back for water efficiency. Located is prime location. Priced well for quick rental .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have any available units?
6000 AVE LINDLEY has a unit available for $3,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have?
Some of 6000 AVE LINDLEY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6000 AVE LINDLEY currently offering any rent specials?
6000 AVE LINDLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 AVE LINDLEY pet-friendly?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oroville East.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY offer parking?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY does not offer parking.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have a pool?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY does not have a pool.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have accessible units?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6000 AVE LINDLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 AVE LINDLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 AVE LINDLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6000 AVE LINDLEY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roseville, CARocklin, CAChico, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CA
Linda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville, CANevada City, CA
Lincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity