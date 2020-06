Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

- Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Downstairs is it's own separate loft with a bathroom and it's own entrance. Original hardwood floors with fresh new paint throughout the home. View over looks the fish hatchery. Newly renovated yard.

Home does have Central heating and Air. Owner pays Water & Sewer



Small dog only with a $400 additional pet deposit.



Additional $33.00 required monthly cost for Tenant Benefit Package which includes Renter's Insurance, Utility & Maintenance Program. If the house has central heating and air, the Tenant Benefit Package is $33.00 (instead of $25) per month for automatic shipments of AC filters.



If you would like to view this property, please call us at 530-370-9188 or visit our website at www.PeeblesPropertyManagement.com to submit an application or view other listings.

BRE# 02012905



No Cats Allowed



