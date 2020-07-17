All apartments in Orcutt
147 Stubbs.
Orcutt, CA
147 Stubbs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

147 Stubbs

147 Stubbs Ln · (805) 922-0555 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Stubbs Ln, Orcutt, CA 93455
Waller Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 147 Stubbs · Avail. Aug 5

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
147 Stubbs Available 08/05/20 HAPPY HOME- 147 STUBBS - https://santamaria.craigslist.org/apa/d/santa-maria-happy-home/7152490360.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 147 Stubbs have any available units?
147 Stubbs has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 147 Stubbs currently offering any rent specials?
147 Stubbs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Stubbs pet-friendly?
No, 147 Stubbs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orcutt.
Does 147 Stubbs offer parking?
No, 147 Stubbs does not offer parking.
Does 147 Stubbs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Stubbs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Stubbs have a pool?
No, 147 Stubbs does not have a pool.
Does 147 Stubbs have accessible units?
No, 147 Stubbs does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Stubbs have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Stubbs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Stubbs have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Stubbs does not have units with air conditioning.

