Old Fig Garden, CA
1540 E Austin Way
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1540 E Austin Way
1540 East Austin Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1540 East Austin Way, Old Fig Garden, CA 93704
Fig Garden
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a Rental. No pets. Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with 1 car garage. This is an apartment. Inside laundry hook ups and extra room that can be used as an office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1540 E Austin Way have any available units?
1540 E Austin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Old Fig Garden, CA
.
Is 1540 E Austin Way currently offering any rent specials?
1540 E Austin Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 E Austin Way pet-friendly?
No, 1540 E Austin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Old Fig Garden
.
Does 1540 E Austin Way offer parking?
Yes, 1540 E Austin Way does offer parking.
Does 1540 E Austin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 E Austin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 E Austin Way have a pool?
Yes, 1540 E Austin Way has a pool.
Does 1540 E Austin Way have accessible units?
No, 1540 E Austin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 E Austin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 E Austin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1540 E Austin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1540 E Austin Way does not have units with air conditioning.
