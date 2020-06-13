Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:29 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oakley, CA

Finding an apartment in Oakley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 Willowrun Way
128 Willowrun Way, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2211 sqft
TWO YEARS NEW EMERSON RANCH HOME!! - TWO YEARS NEW! 2-Story Home in Emerson Ranch! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms total plus large loft/bonus room. MANY CUSTOM UPGRADES! 1 Full Bedroom and 1 Full Bathroom located on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1595 Ashwood Dr
1595 Ashwood Drive, Oakley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1409 sqft
LILIA LANCASTER - 925-325-0048 - Super cute home for rent. This homes offers 4 bed and 2 bathrooms beautiful front yard, RV / Boat parking space, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
Results within 1 mile of Oakley

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
Rose Garden
1 Unit Available
1413 Charisma Way
1413 Charisma Way, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2801 sqft
Application fee $100 per couple's or $50.00 for any applicant over 18 years of age. • 1 month pay check • 2 months of bank statement 2 Years Rental History 2 Years Work History • ID • Monthly Rent $2,800 per month. Plus, utility's, and Gardener.
Results within 5 miles of Oakley
Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
California Glory
1 Unit Available
4696 Nunn Court
4696 Nunn Street, Brentwood, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2693 sqft
New Carpeted Large 5 Bedroom Home for Rent! - This home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a large 2 car garage. Brand new carpet! Covered port large enough for vehicle to pass through, perfect for a family with busy lifestyle.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
84 Baird Circle
84 Baird Cir, Brentwood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2050 sqft
Close to Everything! - You will love this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath home centrally located in the heart of Brentwood. With a large two-car garage and back yard. Walk up to the porch facing a quiet street .

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
California Spirit
1 Unit Available
3047 Hudson Dr
3047 Hudson Drive, Brentwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1591 sqft
3047 Hudson Dr Available 04/07/20 Terrific Brentwood Single Story! - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath single story in great Brentwood location. Granite slab kitchen counters, laminate flooring with newer carpet and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Oakley
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
68 Madoline Street
68 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1208 sqft
Charming Single Story! No Section 8 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home close to HWY 4 Access. Fresh paint and new carpet. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oakley, CA

Finding an apartment in Oakley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

