apartments under 2200
41 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Oak Park, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
7 Units Available
Oak Park
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 07/15/20 Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,004
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
995 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
North Ranch
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,008
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1138 sqft
Set against the mountainside and convenient to attractions like The Oaks. Apartments feature accent walls, tile floors, gourmet kitchens and private patios or balconies. Multiple amenities, including a landscaped barbecue area for al fresco dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Lang Ranch
Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,043
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1084 sqft
Located close to outdoor recreation opportunities, like Lang Ranch and Lang Ranch Community Park. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include gym, pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,691
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,993
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,156
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
South End
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1225 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
East Agoura
28558 Conejo View Drive
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
930 sqft
28558 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 - Wonderful home in desirable Annandale community of Agoura Hills! This 2 bed 2 bath end unit sits in a quiet location and features new paint, a charming fireplace and 2 private patios.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
279 Erbes Road
279 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Light and bright 1 bedroom beauty with direct access garage. Living room with fireplace and slider to private patio. New paint and stove. End unit tucked away from street.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Simi Valley
1191 Capri Drive Unit B
1191 Capri Drive, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Casita in Simi Valley - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Casita on a gated Estate with rear yard, air conditioning and wood plank floors. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. No garage. Tenant may use refrigerator in exchange for maintaining it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Simi Valley Town Center
1245 Fitzgerald Rd #G
1245 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
Charming 2 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM Condo in Simi Valley - Located in the western part of Simi Valley, this 2 BED/2 BATH condo is move in ready! Well maintained and located on the 2nd floor. This unit features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Central Simi Valley
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
18 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
