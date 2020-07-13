/
/
/
apartments under 2000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
27 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Oak Park, CA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 07/15/20 Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
39 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,993
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,691
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
279 Erbes Road
279 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Light and bright 1 bedroom beauty with direct access garage. Living room with fireplace and slider to private patio. New paint and stove. End unit tucked away from street.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Simi Valley
1191 Capri Drive Unit B
1191 Capri Drive, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
500 sqft
Casita in Simi Valley - 1 bedroom, 1 bath Casita on a gated Estate with rear yard, air conditioning and wood plank floors. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, gas and electricity. No garage. Tenant may use refrigerator in exchange for maintaining it.
1 of 17
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Oak Park
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
18 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential living within easy commute to Downtown Baltimore. Spacious units with large closets, in-unit washers/dryers, track lighting, and numerous designer finishes. Parklike setting with urban convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
1008 sqft
Woodland House is offering one and two bedroom apartments in Woodland Hills, CA. We are convenient to all of the Warner Center attractions, including Warner Park, the Village, and Westfield Topanga Mall.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
2 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22501 Del Valle St
22501 Del Valle Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Welcome !!! PLEASE READ AD BEFORE CALLING READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN !! * No pets please* WE HAVE CURRENTLY AVAILABLE: * 2 bedroom 1 bath for $1,875 a month * 2 bedroom 2 FULL baths for $2,125 a month * Upper floor * Bright & quiet *
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22035 Burbank Blvd
22035 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland House Apartments gives you the key to comfortable, spacious living with plenty of amenities. Youll be pleasantly surprised by larger apartments and extra square footage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central Thousand Oaks
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
609 sqft
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom! This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22850 Erwin St
22850 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
1 Bed Room Guest house - Property Id: 302133 1 bedroom Guest house, fully remodeled, with full kitchen (full appliances) and full bath. Unit has Washer and Dryer. Unit is separated from the house and gated for privacy.
Similar Pages
Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Park 3 BedroomsOak Park Apartments under $2,200
Oak Park Apartments with BalconyOak Park Apartments with GarageOak Park Apartments with GymOak Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA