Apartment List
/
CA
/
nipomo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA with garage

Nipomo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.
Results within 5 miles of Nipomo

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Country Estates
1 Unit Available
1117 Joseph Street
1117 Joseph Street, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2157 sqft
1117 Joseph Street Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Home in Northeast Santa Maria - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on large 9,583 sq. ft. lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Donovan Park
1 Unit Available
1510 N Pine Street
1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westgate Ranch
1 Unit Available
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Results within 10 miles of Nipomo
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1180 Hilltop Rd. #D
1180 Hilltop Road, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Beautifully remodeled condo, two story, 3 bedroom , 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, complex has pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5685554)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2219 Cordoban Ln.
2219 Cordoban Lane, Santa Maria, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1955 sqft
4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community - 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Arbor Walk Gated Community Close to Shopping 2 gated entrances Aprox.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1627 MANHATTAN
1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo Available: 07/20/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,950.00 Deposit: $2,050.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1215 Via Santa Maria
1215 Via Santa Maria, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rancho San Ysidro
1 Unit Available
2503 Santa Rosa Street
2503 Santa Rosa Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1406 sqft
Los Cabos' most popular floor plan! Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over 1,400 square feet. The bright, warm sun room is a great addition to the open concept floor plan. Two living areas and centrally located kitchen. Low maintenance yards.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nipomo, CA

Nipomo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Nipomo 3 BedroomsNipomo Apartments with Balcony
Nipomo Apartments with GarageNipomo Apartments with Parking
Nipomo Dog Friendly ApartmentsNipomo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College