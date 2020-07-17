All apartments in Nipomo
Find more places like 220 TREVINO DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nipomo, CA
/
220 TREVINO DRIVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

220 TREVINO DRIVE

220 Trevino Drive · (805) 489-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA 93444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 TREVINO DRIVE · Avail. Aug 14

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home
Available: 08/14/2020
Beds: 2
Baths: 2
Rent: $1,550.00
Deposit: $1,650.00
Lease Terms: One Year Lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings
Basic info: Pet Considered, Fenced Yard
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details:
1200 sq ft mobile at Black lake mobile estates. Fenced yard, large lot, a/c in living room, storage sheds, carpet,

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE5913971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have any available units?
220 TREVINO DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have?
Some of 220 TREVINO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 TREVINO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
220 TREVINO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 TREVINO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 TREVINO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 220 TREVINO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 TREVINO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 220 TREVINO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 220 TREVINO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 TREVINO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 TREVINO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 TREVINO DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 220 TREVINO DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAMorro Bay, CA
Cayucos, CALake Nacimiento, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Lompoc, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity