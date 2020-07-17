Amenities
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home
Available: 08/14/2020
Beds: 2
Baths: 2
Rent: $1,550.00
Deposit: $1,650.00
Lease Terms: One Year Lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings
Basic info: Pet Considered, Fenced Yard
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details:
1200 sq ft mobile at Black lake mobile estates. Fenced yard, large lot, a/c in living room, storage sheds, carpet,
Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.
California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.
(RLNE5913971)