220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home

Available: 08/14/2020

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Rent: $1,550.00

Deposit: $1,650.00

Lease Terms: One Year Lease

Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings

Basic info: Pet Considered, Fenced Yard

Status: Occupied: please call for showings

Details:

1200 sq ft mobile at Black lake mobile estates. Fenced yard, large lot, a/c in living room, storage sheds, carpet,



Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.



California West

145 So. Halcyon #H

Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

http://www.california-west.com

Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)

Renters insurance is required.



