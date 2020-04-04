All apartments in Nevada County
11451 Lexington Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

11451 Lexington Way

11451 Lexington Way · (530) 272-1631
Location

11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA 95945

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11451 Lexington Way · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
There is storage shed and area for gardening.

Pets negotiable with additional rent & deposit.

Rental Rates and Availability Subject To Change Without Notice. No smoking, Drug Free, No Prop 215
Applicant Requirements: 1) Good credit rating 2) Good landlord rating 3) Verifiable income of three (3) times the monthly rent amount; and 4) Good income stability

(RLNE5626956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11451 Lexington Way have any available units?
11451 Lexington Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11451 Lexington Way currently offering any rent specials?
11451 Lexington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11451 Lexington Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11451 Lexington Way is pet friendly.
Does 11451 Lexington Way offer parking?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not offer parking.
Does 11451 Lexington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11451 Lexington Way have a pool?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not have a pool.
Does 11451 Lexington Way have accessible units?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11451 Lexington Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11451 Lexington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11451 Lexington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
