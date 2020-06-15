20 Turpentine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace media room range

Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area. This property has a 4 car-deep garage with shop. There is also a roll-up door accessing the backyard driveway. Enjoy the outdoors in the large fenced backyard that has a sitting area and trellis patio.



Tenancy is a one year lease. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.



We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, great theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.



To view this property please contact the leasing department at 530-212-7748.



For a complete list of available properties please check our website: www.grassrootspm.com



(RLNE3923473)