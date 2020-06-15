All apartments in Nevada City
Find more places like 20 Turpentine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada City, CA
/
20 Turpentine Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

20 Turpentine Drive

20 Turpentine Drive · (530) 212-7748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nevada City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20 Turpentine Drive, Nevada City, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Turpentine Drive · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nevada City Home - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in Nevada City. There is a formal living room with fireplace and family room with wood burning stove. The kitchen opens to the family room and dining area. This property has a 4 car-deep garage with shop. There is also a roll-up door accessing the backyard driveway. Enjoy the outdoors in the large fenced backyard that has a sitting area and trellis patio.

Tenancy is a one year lease. No vaping or smoking of any substance, and no cultivation of marijuana.

We are in the Sierra foothills centralized to many great outdoor and indoor activities: Museums, golfing, biking, cultural events, wine tasting, great theater, art galleries, swimming, boating, and skiing.

To view this property please contact the leasing department at 530-212-7748.

For a complete list of available properties please check our website: www.grassrootspm.com

(RLNE3923473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Turpentine Drive have any available units?
20 Turpentine Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Turpentine Drive have?
Some of 20 Turpentine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Turpentine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Turpentine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Turpentine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nevada City.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Turpentine Drive does offer parking.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Turpentine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Turpentine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Turpentine Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nevada City 3 BedroomsNevada City Apartments with Balcony
Nevada City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CA
Antelope, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CA
Gold River, CANorth Auburn, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CANorth Highlands, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity