600 Morro Bay Blvd #105

Great location 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath, master has large soaking tub in Morro Bay! - Rent $1950.00 Security Deposit $2150.00



1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath



Center of Downtown Morro Bay within in walking distance of the Embarcadero, restaurants, and movie Theater! Gated and private single level unit with many upgraded features including: Large open living room with wooden shutters, a half bath off the entry. The Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and a tiled floor and a sliding door that opens up to a private patio. The large Master Suite has a awesome master bath with a large walk in closet, granite sink vanity and a large soaking tub. Just out the front door is a wonderful court yard with a fountain. This complex offers secured underground parking. Community owned boiler for hot water and heat thus minimizing ones gas bill!



Available June 1, 2020 on a Lease

Sorry no pets

Renters Insurance required per lease. Proof required at move in.



If You Would Like To View The Property or If You Have Any Questions Please Call Bay Osos Property Management (805)528-1133 APPLY ONLINE ONLY AFTER VIEWING THE UNIT at www.bayosospropertymanagement.com All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application with a non-refundable fee of $40.00.



