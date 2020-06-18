All apartments in Morro Bay
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

600 Morro Bay Blvd #105

600 Morro Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

600 Morro Bay Boulevard, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Great location 1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath, master has large soaking tub in Morro Bay! - Rent $1950.00 Security Deposit $2150.00

1 Bedroom Large Master Suite, 1.5 Bath

Center of Downtown Morro Bay within in walking distance of the Embarcadero, restaurants, and movie Theater! Gated and private single level unit with many upgraded features including: Large open living room with wooden shutters, a half bath off the entry. The Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pantry and a tiled floor and a sliding door that opens up to a private patio. The large Master Suite has a awesome master bath with a large walk in closet, granite sink vanity and a large soaking tub. Just out the front door is a wonderful court yard with a fountain. This complex offers secured underground parking. Community owned boiler for hot water and heat thus minimizing ones gas bill!

Available June 1, 2020 on a Lease
Sorry no pets
Renters Insurance required per lease. Proof required at move in.

If You Would Like To View The Property or If You Have Any Questions Please Call Bay Osos Property Management (805)528-1133 APPLY ONLINE ONLY AFTER VIEWING THE UNIT at www.bayosospropertymanagement.com All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application with a non-refundable fee of $40.00.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have any available units?
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morro Bay, CA.
What amenities does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have?
Some of 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morro Bay.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does offer parking.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have a pool?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have accessible units?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Morro Bay Blvd #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
