Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

437 YERBA BUENA STREET Available 09/18/20 437 Yerba Buena Street - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath house available in Morro Bay! Minutes from the beach. Tenants pay for all utilities. No animals and no smoking of any kind.



*Renter's Insurance is required upon move in and throughout the duration of the lease*



California West Property Management

Derek Banducci

DRE Lic# 01276163

(805) 543-9119



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985105)