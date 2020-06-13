Apartment List
14 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Modesto, CA

Finding an apartment in Modesto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3700 Tully Rd #134
3700 Tully Road, Modesto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated condo in Timberlake Gated Community! - Updated single story condo located on second level. This unit includes fresh two tone paint, new carpet and flooring. Kitchen has an electric cook-top/oven, dishwasher and comes with a fridge.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2201 Prins Alexander Cir
2201 Prins Alexander Circle, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1976 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 Bd 2 bth w/large loft, 1 story, great schools - Property Id: 288684 This house is approximately 1976 square feet with a living room, dining area, large loft, plantation shutters, granite counters, gas range, dishwasher, garbage

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3304 Alta Way
3304 Alta Way, Modesto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1708 sqft
Just remodeled single story in established neighborhood! - Updated single story home located in convenient northwest Modesto neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. This home is 1708 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Vallecito Way
1121 Vallecito Way, Modesto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1194 sqft
This house has approximately 1,194 square feet with great room, dining area, carpets, blinds, electric range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, central heating and air conditioning, fireplace, laundry room, ceiling fan, 2-car garage, front and back

1 of 55

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
Results within 5 miles of Modesto

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Patterson
1 Unit Available
375 I St
375 I Street, Patterson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1524 sqft
375 I St Available 08/01/20 Patterson: 3 bedroom in downtown with large porch - This charming house is in a fantastic location, close to HWY 33 and downtown Patterson.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5308 Spaulding Ct.
5308 Spaulding Court, Riverbank, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Located in a very Quiet Cul-De-Sac in the Highly Desired Crossroads Subdivision in Riverbank - Beautiful Fully Upgraded 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Keyes
1 Unit Available
5028 Rohde Rd #2
5028 Rohde Road, Keyes, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
5028 Rohde Rd #2 Available 04/15/20 Coming Soon 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, in Ceres - Please do not disturb tenants. Call Cloverland Property management to schedule appointment for viewing after April 15, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Modesto
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
265 E. Wind Dr Available 07/01/20 Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Addison Dr.
1965 Addison Drive, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2644 sqft
1965 Addison Dr. Available 07/15/20 Do not disturb tenants. - 4bd/3ba home, 2-story, central ac/heat, open floor plan, close to schools, 2-car garage, approx. 2,644 s.f. Apply to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1454 Grand Oak Way
1454 Grand Oak Way, Oakdale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2549 sqft
1454 Grand Oak Way Available 06/17/20 - This two-story single-family home was built in 2004 and has approximately 2,549 square feet with a living room, family room, loft, formal dining area, carpet and tile floor throughout, blinds, tile counter
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Modesto, CA

Finding an apartment in Modesto that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

