All apartments in Merced
Find more places like 673 Phelps Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merced, CA
/
673 Phelps Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

673 Phelps Drive

673 Phelps Drive · (209) 722-7761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Merced
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

673 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 673 Phelps Drive · Avail. now

$2,625

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families.

The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.

The kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

While one master bedroom suite is nicely located downstairs, there are two additional master bedrooms on the second floor. There are three more upstairs bedrooms conveniently located near the hallway bathroom and laundry room.

Home amenities consist of a tankless water heater, solar panels, refrigerator, and washer & dryer.

Added benefits include a dining room table, large sectional couch, and coffee table.

Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities: water/sewer/garbage & electric and gas & solar.

Tenants have the option of adding the convenience of an established landscaper and cleaning service.

Established monthly costs: Solar $100 (required), lawn service $50 (optional) and cleaning service $100 per visit (optional).

Renters/liability insurance required

No pets allowed

Please call our office with cost of room breakdown, if applicable.

If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.

In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.

PLEASE NOTE: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Please do not respond to any advertising from Craigslist.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Phelps Drive have any available units?
673 Phelps Drive has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 673 Phelps Drive have?
Some of 673 Phelps Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Phelps Drive currently offering any rent specials?
673 Phelps Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Phelps Drive pet-friendly?
No, 673 Phelps Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 673 Phelps Drive offer parking?
No, 673 Phelps Drive does not offer parking.
Does 673 Phelps Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 Phelps Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Phelps Drive have a pool?
No, 673 Phelps Drive does not have a pool.
Does 673 Phelps Drive have accessible units?
No, 673 Phelps Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Phelps Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 Phelps Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Phelps Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Phelps Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 673 Phelps Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Merced 3 BedroomsMerced Apartments with Garages
Merced Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CATurlock, CARipon, CASonora, CA
Modesto, CALos Banos, CAHilmar-Irwin, CACeres, CA
Clovis, CAPatterson, CAManteca, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Stanislaus
California State University-Fresno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity