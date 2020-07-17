673 Phelps Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families.



The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.



The kitchen features a large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.



While one master bedroom suite is nicely located downstairs, there are two additional master bedrooms on the second floor. There are three more upstairs bedrooms conveniently located near the hallway bathroom and laundry room.



Home amenities consist of a tankless water heater, solar panels, refrigerator, and washer & dryer.



Added benefits include a dining room table, large sectional couch, and coffee table.



Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities: water/sewer/garbage & electric and gas & solar.



Tenants have the option of adding the convenience of an established landscaper and cleaning service.



Established monthly costs: Solar $100 (required), lawn service $50 (optional) and cleaning service $100 per visit (optional).



Renters/liability insurance required



No pets allowed



Please call our office with cost of room breakdown, if applicable.



If you would like to view any of our properties, you must first apply online and qualify. Once qualified, we can then schedule an appointment with you to view the property.



In order to qualify you much attach all documents to your online application as follows: the last two months of check stubs as proof of income, a photo identification (Driver's License, State ID, passport etc.) and the best contact information for any rental references and employment listed. If you are a college student and receive financial aid, please attach a copy of the form that states the amount you are awarded each year; you are also required to have a co-signer apply along side your application with all documentation attached as well.



PLEASE NOTE: We do not advertise on Craigslist. Please do not respond to any advertising from Craigslist.



(RLNE5869420)