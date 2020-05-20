656 Pegasus Dr.

Amenities

Brand New Beautiful Home With All of the Amenities! - Take a look at this 5 bedroom beauty. Large open living room, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs has a huge loft surrounded by the remaining bedrooms. Enjoy the cost savings of solar and new, energy efficient appliances.



Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the property will be set up.



Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver's License and verification of income (two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.



Applicant Requirements:

• Minimum of a 600 FICO score.

• 3 years of good rental history.

• Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.

• No evictions within the last 5 years.

• Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.

• No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5835406)