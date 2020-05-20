All apartments in Merced
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

656 Pegasus Dr.

656 Pegasus Dr · (209) 725-2110
Location

656 Pegasus Dr, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 656 Pegasus Dr. · Avail. now

$1,945

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2491 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Brand New Beautiful Home With All of the Amenities! - Take a look at this 5 bedroom beauty. Large open living room, open kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances and a downstairs bedroom. Upstairs has a huge loft surrounded by the remaining bedrooms. Enjoy the cost savings of solar and new, energy efficient appliances.

Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Credit inquiries are soft pulls and will not reflect on your credit report. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the property will be set up.

Please be prepared to attached the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver's License and verification of income (two most recent pay check stubs or print out). All items must be included or application will be delayed.

Applicant Requirements:
• Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
• 3 years of good rental history.
• Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
• No evictions within the last 5 years.
• Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
• No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5835406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have any available units?
656 Pegasus Dr. has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 656 Pegasus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
656 Pegasus Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Pegasus Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Pegasus Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. offer parking?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have a pool?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Pegasus Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Pegasus Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
