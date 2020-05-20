All apartments in Merced
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

635 Brookdale Dr.

635 Brookdale Drive · (209) 725-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 Brookdale Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 635 Brookdale Dr. · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with swimming pool!!! - 3bd/2ba single story home in North Merced with a fireplace, central AC/heat, living room, dining room, gated pool with pool service included, 2-car garage.

Apply today to schedule a viewing at www.redbrickpropertymanagement.com. Once you are qualified, an appointment to view the unit will be set up.

Please be prepared to attach the following documents to your online application: a valid picture ID/Driver License, proof of income ( two most recent pay check stubs or print out).

Applicant Requirements:
Minimum of a 600 FICO score.
3 years of good rental history.
Income must be 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last 5 years.
Applicants with convictions of violent, drug, sex and financial crimes could be disqualified.
No utility collections or balances owed to other management companies.

(RLNE5439709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have any available units?
635 Brookdale Dr. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 635 Brookdale Dr. have?
Some of 635 Brookdale Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Brookdale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
635 Brookdale Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Brookdale Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Brookdale Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 635 Brookdale Dr. does offer parking.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Brookdale Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 635 Brookdale Dr. has a pool.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 635 Brookdale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Brookdale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Brookdale Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 635 Brookdale Dr. has units with air conditioning.
